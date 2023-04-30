WORLD

Sudan’s warring parties agree to 72-hr truce extension

The Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced their commitments to a new 72-hour humanitarian truce, effective as of midnight Sunday.

“Based on the endeavours and request of the Saudi-American mediation, the Armed Forces agreed to extend the truce for extra 72 hours, to begin at the end of the current one,” the Army said on Sunday in a statement.

The Army expressed hope that the other party would abide by the truce, Xinhua news agency reported.

For its part, the RSF said in a statement on Sunday that “in response to international, regional and local calls, we declare an extension of the humanitarian truce for an additional 72 hours, starting today midnight”.

The RSF said that it agreed to the truce extension to open humanitarian passages, facilitate the movement of the citizens and enable them to get their needs and reach safe areas.

The statement stressed the RSF’s commitment to the terms of the humanitarian truce and complete ceasefire.

On Sunday, Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority said the closure of the country’s airspace will be extended to May 13.

Flights for humanitarian aid and evacuation are excluded after obtaining a permit from related authorities and the approval of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Sudan has been witnessing a large-scale evacuation of foreign nationals and diplomats by air, land and sea since the eruption of the deadly clashes between the Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas on April 15.

So far, the clashes have left more than 500 people dead and more than 4,000 others wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

