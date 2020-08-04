Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple’s replica on Puri beach

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a replica of the Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of the ‘bhumi puja’ in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Pattnaik has created a 5ft high replica of Ram Mandir with Lord Ram on sand sculpture at the Puri beach. He used about 4 tonne of sand which took him five hours to create this sculpture.

“We are very happy that after a long time, the Ram temple will be constructed. It is a historic day for us,” said the sand artist.

So far, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions around the world and won many prizes for the country.

–IANS

