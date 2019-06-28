Sudarsan to compete in US Sand Sculpting Championship

Bhubaneswar, June 30 (IANS) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha will represent India at the International Sand Sculpting Championship 2019 to be held in the US’ Boston city between July 21 and 28.

As many as 15 sand artists will participate in the championship from around the world, said sources.

“I am happy to know that I have been selected to represent India. I got the invitation from the organiser Meredith Corso,” said Pattnaik.

Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards for the country.

He is known for his sand sculptures on social awareness. He is also a Guinness Book of World record holder in 2017. Pattnaik also runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha.

