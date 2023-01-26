SPORTSFOOTBALL

Sudeva Delhi, Chennaiyin complete U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals line-up

Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC beat Zinc Football Academy and Muthoot Football Academy, respectively, at the Deccan Arena here on Thursday to book their spots in the U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals.

With the quarter-finals stage now over, the semi-finals are set to get underway on Friday when Himalayan FC Kinnaur will take on Classic Football Academy.

The second semi-final between Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday. Both matches will be played at the Deccan Arena.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Zinc FA (2-1)

It was a tightly-contested affair between Sudeva Delhi and Zinc FA, as the former took the lead through Laltinlen Haokip in the 14th minute. While Zinc mounted a comeback and drew level a minute after the hour mark through substitute Mohammed Kaif, a late penalty did them in.

Sudeva forward Ramesh Chhetri converted the penalty on the 82nd minute to take his side into the semis.

Chennaiyin FC vs Muthoot FA (3-0)

In a clash between two sides from the southern reaches of the country, Chennaiyin came away with a commanding victory against Muthoot FA. Forward Makakmayum Daniyal scored in the first half injury time to give his side the lead ahead of the breather.

Captain Prakadeswaran S doubled the lead in the 65th, before substitute Lalthapuia secured the 3-0 victory in added time.

