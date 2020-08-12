Sudeva, Sreenidhi granted playing rights in I-League

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Football clubs Sudeva FC from Delhi and Sreenidhi FC from Visakhapatnam were on Wednesday granted direct entry to the I-League.

The members of the bid committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) met over a video conference to discuss the clarifications which were sought in the previous meeting on July 31 from the three prospective clubs — Sudeva (Delhi), Sreenidhi (Visakhapatnam) and Ryntih (Shillong) — for participation in the I-league 2020-21.

After scrutinising the clarifications, the committee after consultation with PwC decided to grant playing rights to Sudeva in the forthcoming I-League 2020-21. The committee also granted playing rights to Sreenidhi in the I-League from 2021-22 onwards, a statement said.

“I on the behalf of AIFF welcome Sudeva to the Hero I-League family. I wish them all the best and look forward to a competitive league,” League Committee Chairman Subrata Dutta told www.the-aiff.com.

“I would also like to congratulate and welcome Sreenidhi from the 2021-22 edition of the Hero I-League. With Sudeva FC joining the fray, we now have 12 teams competing in the next Hero I-League. Most significantly, we now have a representation from the Capital,” Dutta added.

