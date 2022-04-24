ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sudha Chandran asserts how critical but important is time management

Popular actress Sudha Chandran, who is currently seen in ‘Naagin 6’, says that time management has become quite a task today because “we all are in a mad rush of competing with each other”.

She says: “Maybe the situations or our insecurities have made us like that. We can’t actually blame anybody. We are all occupied with our careers. Coming from the film industry, I don’t understand why we have to complain about working round the clock because this is the profession we have chosen knowing how it works.”

She further adds that “we don’t want to let go of any opportunities that are coming our way and we all are trying to race time”.

“There are days when I’m working round the clock, sometimes in two different cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. Like I’m doing ‘Naagin 6’ in Mumbai and suddenly there is a telecast issue in Hyderabad, so I have to get back for my Zee Telugu project and reshoot a few scenes there. But I don’t complain and have no regrets because ultimately this is what I love and I’m committed to it,” she says.

According to her, “Sunday or off days don’t feel like a holiday now”.

She concludes: “Coming from the television, we don’t actually have a Sunday off. And I’ve seen people who have Sunday offs are also working from home. But yes if things are sorted out and if the episode bank is in good shape, then definitely we can take a Sunday off and spend quality time with family and friends. Certain fields of work require certain commitments, and we need to fulfill that.”

