Veteran actor Sudha Chandran has been in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades now. With OTT exploding, everyone seems to feel like digital platforms are the ultimate future and TV shows and daily soaps are losing their popularity.

Weighing in on the subject, Sudha Chandran said that there should not be demarcation of actors based on the medium they act in.

Sudha said, “I don’t think that actors have to be categorised as OTT actors, Bollywood actors or television actors, because we all are simply actors. I started with films and that doesn’t mean I should be categorised as a Bollywood actor who went to television and became a TV actor. All actors are performers, irrespective of the platform.”

Sudha Chandran has acted in TV shows like, ‘Kahin Kissi Roz’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Crime Alert’ and others. With the boom of OTT channels and shows, other entertainment medium have had to tighten up and improve their format including daily soaps.

And while Sudha Chandran enjoys the medium and all the entertainment that it offers, she also wonders how much is too much.

She said, “The OTT boom is fantastic as the content being churned these days is unlike what we have seen in the past. But, at the same time, I feel every plus has its own minus. Like there are certain concepts or content which are a bit too bold and maybe and maybe stuff we don’t need to get into right now. It’s my personal opinion.”

Sudha does go on to admit that she enjoyed web series like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Panchayat’ as they had interesting concepts. “Content that could have not been tried in the films are being seen on OTT and the same audience that watches movies is watching and loving it. I think the time has come for us to experiment on both the small and big screen too,” she concludes.