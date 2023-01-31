INDIA

Sudhakar Singh files reply to party notice over Nitish remarks

RJD leader Sudhakar Singh, who is facing disciplinary charges over his remarks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, submitted his clarification on Tuesday.

The former minister had made objectionable remarks on Nitish Kumar, calling him “Shikhandi”, “night watchman”, and a “beggar”. The party had taken it seriously and national General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui had issued a show cause notice to him on January 18 and asked him to submit his reply within 15 days.

Sudhakar Singh, after submitting the reply, said that he has not said anything against the party line, and his statement does not hurt the party.

“I have filed my reply before the party. It is an internal matter of the party and it cannot be revealed before the media,” he said.

He further said that the party national President Lalu Prasad Yadav is a decision maker.

“In my speech, I have always said that during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi took care of poor and backward class people. They have fought for the rights of farmers. I have not said anything wrong which is attributed to indiscipline,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the party claimed that the statement of Sudhakar Singh on Nitish Kumar was against the coalition pact between the RJD and the JD-U. He had also said that Sudhakar Singh was talking like a BJP agent to make the relationship between the RJD and the JD-U sour.

