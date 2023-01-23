Bihar Minority affairs minister and JD-U leader Jama Khan on Monday termed RLD MLA and former minister Sudhakar Singh a “psycho” and a “laughing stock ” in his own party by continuously giving statements against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Interacting with media persons in Kaimur, he said: “The leaders of RJD are saying that Sudhakar Singh is a psycho and mad. People are laughing at him due to continuous statements against CM Nitish Kumar.”

“Sudhakar Singh is a son of popular leader (Jagadanand Singh) and he also has a political image which he made on his own. He is a MLA and became minister too. If he had any problem, then he could have contacted the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister but he has chosen another way to target Nitish Kumar which is not right,” Khan said.

“Our Chief Minister is doing Samadhan Yatra in extremely chilly weather and listening to the grievances of people. He is reviewing the government projects which are either completed or underway. Still, he (Singh) is targeting him which is not right,” he said.

Sudhakar Singh, while in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, claimed that all officials of the Agriculture Department were thieves and he was head of them. After losing the ministry portfolio, he targeted Nitish Kumar with the words like Shikhandi, night watchman and beggar.

Recently, the RJD issued a show cause notice to Sudhakar Singh and asked him to reply on it within 15 days. Still, he keeps targeting Nitish Kumar.

20230123-203005