Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that the grand alliance was getting hurt with the statements of RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh.

Manjhi also asked Tejashwi Yadav to take action against him immediately.

“The way Sudhakar Singh is using words for CM Nitish Kumar is highly objectionable. Theoretically, everyone has a right to protest or support in social and political life but it should have some dignity. After resigning from the ministry, Sudhakar Singh put all modesty aside and made derogatory remarks against the chief minister of Bihar. Even, he is not withdrawing his statements,” Manjhi said.

While quoting the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, who said that the matter has been put into the cognizance of Lalu Prasad, Manjhi said, “Lalu Ji is in Singapore and recuperating from his illness. Until he takes action against Sudhakar Singh, he will continue to make many objectionable remarks against the chief minister. Hence, I would ask Tejashwi Yadav to take immediate action against him. His statement is deeply hurting Mahagathbandhan in Bihar,” Manjhi said.

“I always demanded for the coordination committee in the Mahagathbandhan government to tackle such a situation,” Manjhi added.

Sudhakar Singh has made objectionable remarks against CM Nitish Kumar and called him “Shikhandi”, “night watchman” and etc., publically. This has led to a political storm in Bihar and Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD(U) parliamentary board sharply reacted to him and asked Tejashwi Yadav to control his MLA. “If he does not do this, it will hurt him and the alliance in Bihar,” Kushwaha had said.

Tejashwi Yadav, however, said that Sudhakar Singh was an agent of the BJP,and was hence making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

20230104-151004