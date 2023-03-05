ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sudhanshu on his role in ‘Anupama’: Vanraj is a layered but relatable character

Sudhanshu Pandey’s portrayal of Vanraj in ‘Anupamaa’ has made him a household name over the years. The actor talked about his character and how it has evolved with time in the show.

He explained: “The beauty of Vanraj’s character, like I have always said, is that it is most layered and most unpredictable. The amazing part is that he also gets to be the best guy, the worst guy, and the cleverest guy most of the time. He is such an incredible character that he can make you love him or hate him. He can also make you really confused whether you should like him or hate him.”

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including ‘Khiladi 420’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Singham’, ‘Murder 2’, and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as ‘Kanyadaan’, ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, ‘Siyaasat’, and many more.

He added: “He has gone through extreme conditions for sure and has come out as a winner because he has always held his family intact. He has always held himself intact. The only time he has gone mad is probably when his women challenged him and because of his attitude as a man, a little bit of chauvinism maybe, he has got a lot of complexes and that’s why he probably deals with his women a little differently,” he concluded.

