Sudhanshu Pandey: Actors today focus more on playing characters

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays actor Karanvir Bohra’s father in the series “The Casino”, says actors today are focussing on playing characters, as content and artistes have evolved.

“There was a time when actors used to think that ‘why should I play an older character or an old guy? When I am not old or I am not of that age group’. But today with the kind of content that is being produced across the globe on web portals, I think actors today are focussing more on playing characters than worrying about (whether) they have (to wear) grey hair, white hair, beard or no beard, long or short hair,” Sudhanshu told IANS.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the show features Sudhanshu in a different avatar. The actor sports grey hair and plays father to Karanvir, who is only a few years younger than him.

“Today, everybody want to play good characters and that is where we are today, because the content has really evolved, and so have the actors,” he said.

“The Casino”, streaming on Zee5, also stars Mandana Karimi. The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino. The show promises a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society.

–IANS

