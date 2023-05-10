ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sudhanshu Pandey on song ‘Dil Ki Tu Zameen’: Want to continue to make more solo singles

Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for his track ‘Dil Ki Tu Zameen’.

“The response is phenomenal. It’s a pleasant surprise that the song has been accepted beautifully by viewers across the world,” he said.

“Feels good to know that the audiences are astonished by my voice. I think it’s a blessing because at the end if your voice and song is not liked by the audience then you lost the battle but I am getting such a great amount of love for my voice and song that I can’t thank God enough. It’s an absolute blessing to get such beautiful responses,” he added.

‘Dil Ki Tu Zameen’ has a 1990’s feel and 1990s were high on romantic videos.

“I have grown up listening to RD Burman. When I was in my teenage years I used to hear the ‘Aashiqui’ songs and the 90s romantic songs. When I was in school, I remember listening to ‘Dil’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ songs and falling in love with them.”

“It has stayed in my mind and that’s why I like beautiful romantic songs which are nice and simple, whose lyrics are touching,” he added.

For the time being, Sudhanshu’s plan is to enjoy the response to his current song that has just been released.

“I want to continue to make more solo singles with as little gap as possible” he says, adding that his inspiration is Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

“If I had to do playback in Bollywood I would rather do it for myself and then do it for somebody else, so let’s see. In case I do get a great opportunity to sing for some actor, who I am very fond of, maybe I will, you never know,” he adds.

The trend of singles is back.

“And it’s here to stay. I think it’s going to be a very long lasting trend and I want to make sure that I continue this trend with myself as well and keep churning good music,” he said.

