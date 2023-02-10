National Award Winning director Sudhanshu Saria recently wrapped up his upcoming young adult show, tentatively titled ‘Masoom’.

Masoom is Amazon Prime Video’s young adult all-girls show, set in a boarding school. It is a multi-part series, shot in and around the queen of hill stations Ooty.

Source added, “There is no break for Saria this year, his production house Four Line Entertainment has already started the production work of LGBTQ+ themed relationship drama titled TAPS.”

“He is currently in LA for the North American premiere of his film SANAA at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. His upcoming directorial venture Ulajh rumoured to star Janhvi Kapoor will go on the floors later this year.”

According to reports, actress Avantika Vandanapu will be starring in the show.

