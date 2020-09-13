Sudheer Babu: For a biopic, important to understand the life of a person

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Sudheer Babu will be starring in a biopic based on the national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. The Southern star, who has played alongside Gopichand as a doubles partner once, says for a biopic, it is important to understand the life of a person and not just the mannerisms.

Sudheer is a former badminton player. He was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

“One of my next films is a biopic on Pullela Gopichand that is going to be a pan India film. Looking forward to that,” Sudheer told IANS.

He definitely sees the experience he has shared with Gopichand as an advantage for the upcoming film.

“For a biopic, I think it is important to understand the life of the person. It’s not just the mannerisms. So, once you get the soul of the person, you can do your best. As I travelled with him for many years so I definitely feel I have that advantage and also badminton is some skill where you can’t learn overnight. So, I think it works alright,” he added.

Sudheer’s latest release is “V”, where he was seen along with Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditya Rao Hydari. It was released on Amazon Prime Videos.

–IANS

dc/sdr/