ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Sudheer Babu’s 18th to be period action film with divine elements

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu has been attempting films of different genres and has been undergoing physical transformations, as per the requirement of the characters he portrays. Thursday saw the official announcement of Sudheer Babu’s 18th film.

He will be teaming up with director Gnanasagar Dwaraka who had debuted with ‘Sehari’. Sumanth G. Naidu will produce the movie under SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas) banner.

The announcement poster shows an inland letter card from Arun Gowli of South Bombay to Subramanyam of Kuppam in the Chittoor district. The message reads: “Critical: your arrival is needed.” A temple and a village scene are visible in the poster that also has a gun, bullets, an old rupee note, a landline phone, and a cigar. Mass Sambhavam on October 31,” announced the makers hinting at an update coming on the day.

This is a period action drama with a divine element and the story is set in 1989 in Kuppam. It’s a proper nativity film that will present Sudheer Babu in a never-seen-before mass avatar. The actor who is Superstar Mahesh Babu’s brother in law, will be undergoing a makeover for this movie.

The makers will announce other details of the movie soon.

20221027-140404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Porn film case: SC breather to actor Gehana Vasisth from arrest

    Ali, Richa begin search for lead actors for their maiden production

    Alia-Ranbir reunion post her Hollywood shoot melts fans’ hearts

    Kalinga Literary Festival, British Council host ‘Five Films For Freedom’