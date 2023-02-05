ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gulaal’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, recently revealed that his friend and director Sudhir Mishra is very conscious about his health.

The filmmaker was talking to YouTuber Samdish Bhatia about his friend circle and the people he is close to.

The filmmaker said: “Sudhir ji hypochondriac hain. Wo abhi bhi mask laga ke baithate hain, kabhi kabhi toh 4 mask laga ke baithate hain. Aap ke saath baithenge toh bahut door baithenge (Sudhir is a hypochondriac, he still uses a face mask. Sometimes, he uses 4 of them at once. If he sits with you, he will sit afar).”

When asked what is it that they generally talk about, Anurag said: “We talk about everything under the sun but yes majority of the conversations are around food.”

He then shared that ‘Shahid’ director Hansal Mehta is a very good cook. While people majorly know Hansal as the director of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, he is also the one who directed the Indian cooking show ‘Khana Khazana’, which was hosted by celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor.

Anurag also revealed that there is another group of his friends which includes people like Zoya Akhtar and Vikramaditya Motwane.

