Sudhir Mishra’s brand of cinema is heavy on content and substance. Known for cinematic gems like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin’ and many others, Sudhir Mishra is not a director who blindly chases box office collections.

He makes movies on subjects that he really believes in. Speaking about his method of movie making and box office collections, as reported by HT, Sudhir Mishra said, “I mean we all want a full house. We all want an audience and we want our films to succeed. And connect with people all over the country. Some of us can appeal to a large niche and others to a more mass audience. And I think you should stick to who you are rather than attempt something different. My films recover their money and connect with a larger audience.”

The ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ director adds that when a content-driven movie also manages to move the emotions of the masses and becomes a mass entertainer, there is no sweeter deal than that.

Mishra said, “People like them, there is a kind of audience that likes my films and I am quite happy with that. I am sure if my film reaches a mass audience and does 200 crores, I won’t be unhappy.”

His upcoming movie is yet another content heavy movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pedhnekar. Sudhir Mishra has assumed the entire responsibility for the performance of the movie on his shoulders.

Speaking about the movie, the director said, “This is the kind of film I have been meaning to do for two-three years now. It’s on the road and is called Afwaa which means rumours. Sometimes rumours kill. It’s about two people trapped in a roller-coaster ride in which a rumour kind of chases them and how they survive that. It’s an edgy, thrilling and darkly funny film. I hope I can pull it off because I have a great star cast and a wonderful producer. If it doesn’t work then the fault would be mine.”