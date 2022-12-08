INDIASPORTS

Sudhir Saxena leaves to represent India in Asian Kickboxing Championship

India’s Sudhir Saxena is all set to participate in Asian Kickboxing to be held from December 10 to 18 in Bangkok.

Sudhir has been sent by Waco India Kickboxing Federation with support of Punjab National Bank and Gauravya Facility to participate in the competition.

He recently won a silver medal in the 2nd India Open International Kickboxing Championship held at Tal Katora Stadium, here. Sudhir, a member of the World Championship and the Asian Championship, represented India in the international sport kickboxing, in which country’s access has been rare till date.

