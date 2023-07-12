Showrunner Sudip Sharma, known for his work on the critically acclaimed films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘NH10’, ‘Sonchiriya’ among few, has shared his vision for ‘Kohraa’, aiming to delve into the lesser-known aspects of vibrant Indian state, Punjab.

Having previously collaborated with Gunjit Chopra on ‘Udta Punjab’, Sudip knew that Gunjit’s passion for Punjab ran deep, which further fueled his desire to explore this captivating land.

When ‘Kohrra’ was pitched to him, he could immediately sense the unmistakable scent of Punjab calling out to him with its unique charm.

Sudip believes that a story must be intricately woven into its setting, inseparable from the tapestry of its time and place. From the agrarian heartland to the NRI diaspora and the industrial belt, ‘Kohrra’ seeks to capture the essence of Punjab through an unexplored lens.

Shedding light on his experience, he said: “Research is the lifeblood of storytelling. The idea with Kohrra was to bring forth an authentic, layered essence of Punjab beyond the popular representation in the mainstream media.”

“We designed the story landscape in a way so as to mirror the various portraits of Punjab we wanted to bring forth, from the lush agrarian landscapes to grungy industrial areas and transport hubs to plush NRI homes,” said Sudip.

“Our aim with Kohrra has been to take pan-India viewers to an authentic, lived-in Punjab and make them enter the lives and homes of our characters,” added Sudip.

The series captures the complexities of Punjab’s transport segment, capturing the NRI side and the daily lives of the middle class. Through its cinematic lens, ‘Kohrra’ aspires to present a holistic view of Punjab, a place that defies singular characterisation.

Sudip acknowledges that even in a show like ‘Kohrra’, it is impossible to fully encapsulate the essence of Punjab, as the state’s richness and diversity cannot be contained within a single narrative.

Starring Barun Sobti, Rachel Shelly, Suvinder Vicky, and Varun Badola, it will be released on July 15 on Netflix.

