Less than a week after she resigned as Home Secretary, contributing to the fall of the Liz Truss government, Indian-origin UK Minister Suella Braverman has been re-appointed to the same role in the Rishi Sunak government.

She is the first woman appointee in the new Sunak government, the BBC reported.

Braverman had resigned last Wednesday over a “mistake”, saying in her resignation letter, that she had sent an official document from her personal email address, breaking the ministerial code.

However, she also criticised Truss, saying her government had “broken key pledges that were promised to voters”.

Responsible for overseeing UK borders, policing and counter-terrorism as Home Secretary, Braverman is the second Indian-origin leader to hold the role, after Priti Patel.

