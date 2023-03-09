As the government is bracing up to meet peak power demand during the forthcoming summer season, the Coal Ministry has said that it has over 101 million tonnes of domestic dry fuel available in the country as of today, which is sufficient for the next 44 days.

According to sources privy to developments, the Coal Ministry has said that its current daily production is more than the daily national requirement, and therefore, it is fully prepared to meet the peak demand, mainly from thermal power plants.

Meanwhile, the Power Ministry on its part, has directed its gas-based plants to run at full capacity.

Also, the Railway Ministry has assured adequate supply of rakes to transport coal to meet the peak demand during the next three months.

Coal Ministry sources said that out of the 101 million tonnes of coal available as on March 9, 2023, 64 million tonnes is available at mine pitheads, six million tonnes is in transit at good sheds, washery and ports and 31 million tonnes is at the thermal power plants.

The current average daily requirement of coal for the power plants is 2.3 million tonnes whereas the current daily production of coal in the country is around 3.3 million tonnes from Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Central Coalfields Limited as well as captive mines, which is much more than the daily consumption at the thermal power plants.

Similarly, the daily transportation of coal to thermal plants is 2.4 million tonnes, sources said.

Ministries of coal, power and railways are working together to ensure sufficient stock at all the thermal power stations at all times, sources said.

