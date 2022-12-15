BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sufficient foodgrain stocks under central pool, says Centre

The central government has said that it has sufficient foodgrain stocks under the central pool to meet the requirement of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and for additional allocation of Pradhana Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMKAY).

Official sources said that about 159 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat will be available as on January 1, 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 LMT of January 1.

As on December 12, around 182 LMT of wheat was available in the central pool, sources added.

The government has ensured that sufficient stock of foodgrains was available in the central pool to meet the requirements of all the welfare schemes across the country, and prices remain under control.

Though procurement of wheat during the last season was low due to lesser production coupled with selling by farmers at prices higher than MSP in the open market consequent to geo-political situation, yet adequate stock of wheat will still be available in central pool to cater to the needs of the country till the time next wheat crop arrives, sources informed.

