Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale mock Vicky-Kat wedding ballyhoo: Video goes viral

Stand-up comedian Sugandha Mishra created a comical video with her husband Sanket Bhosale, shouting out the highly restricted wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif will be united as a married couple in Rajasthan this week. Their wedding news became an internet sensation with the release of many restrictions at the destination to maintain privacy.

Picking on the everyday top-stories on KatVic wedding, Sanket said, “Roz nayi khabar aati hai ye allowed nahi hai, woh allowed nahi hai. Kal ko khabar aaegi Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi me khud Vicky Kaushal allowed nahi hai. (Every day, there is a new headline about the restrictions at the wedding. Possibly, there will be news tomorrow that Vicky Kaushal is not allowed at Vicky Kaushal’s wedding)”. Sanket captioned the post saying, ” Wishing Happy Married Life.”