BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sugar stocks sweeten on firm exports prospects

NewsWire
0
0

Shares of sugar companies traded higher on Wednesday trade in an otherwise weak broader market.

Dwarikesh Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, and Triveni Engineering rallied between 4 per cent to 7 per cent.

Magadh Sugar & Energy, Rana Sugar, Uttam Sugar Mills, KM Sugar, Andhra Sugar, Mawana Sugar, and Shree Renuka Sugar were some of the other top runners in the sugar space.

According to a report by industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), India’s sugar export is likely to touch 8.5 million tonne in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year ending September.

The firm export outlook supported the sugar stocks.

Also, the Centre’s decision to extend, up to September 30, the timeline for disbursement of loans to sugar mills in respect of all schemes notified during 2018-2021 to facilitate project proponents to complete their projects and to avail benefits of interest subvention for ethanol production too buoyed the shares.

20220406-170002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Average return of small cap funds in last 1 year stands...

    RIL well-placed in consumer business: Survey

    Oil prices rise amid drop in US inventories

    Ashok Leyland sold 17,231 units in March 2021