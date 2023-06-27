Actor Suhail Nayyar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show ‘Jee Karda’, has opened up on the filming of an intimate scene from the show. The actor has shared that the scene, which was shot on the first day of filming as the production started, was done using the technique of delayed gratification and strategically choreographed movements.

To ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all intimate scenes, an intimacy coordinator was brought on board. Nayyar feels that the practice of working with intimacy coordinators not only highlights the importance of fostering a respectful working environment but also indicates the creators’ commitment to responsible storytelling and the inclusion of professionals who specialise in handling intimate scenes.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “The intimate scenes in ‘Jee Karda’ were important to the story. It’s a show about relationships and chemistry. My character and Tamannah’s character have dated all their lives and are on the brink of marriage. There’s a graph and evolution and some of these scenes show how their relationship has changed. The production team took great care to understand and respect cultural appropriateness while shooting the intimate scenes. We deliberately avoided the cliched and exaggerated scenes often seen in Bollywood”.

He further mentioned that a close set protocol was issued to ensure a safe working environment.

He shared “Instead, we employed a technique of delayed gratification, strategically choreographing the movements to keep the audience engaged and excited. Every detail, including hand positions, performer positions, and potential obstacles, was meticulously discussed and strictly adhered to, minimising the need for retakes. Depending on the scene, a close set protocol was enforced, allowing only essential crew members to be present. This helped create a safe environment, particularly for the vulnerable lovemaking scenes, where actors had to simulate intimacy on screen”.

The coordination and professionalism of the team instilled a sense of safety, making the shooting experience comfortable for everyone involved.

“I remember on one of the days when the intimacy coordinator wasn’t on set, our director Arunima Sharma ensured we are not feeling vulnerable or overwhelmed at shoot”, he added.

Crediting his co-actor, he said, “During the filming process, Tamannah proved to be incredibly supportive, which greatly contributed to our on-screen chemistry. Through workshops we were able to crack a believable connection on screen. This chemistry played a crucial role in making the scenes come alive.”

‘Jee Karda’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

