Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has had an incredible year both on the personal and professional fronts, has shared a picture from the Christmas fam jam of the Kapoor clan.

Alia became a bahu (daughter-in-law) of the first film dynasty of Bollywood this year after tying the nuptial knot with her longtime partner, Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress recently took to the story section of her Instagram and posted a picture from the family get-together. The picture shows Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, her children and Kunal Kapoor, who holds the customary Christmas party for the Kapoors every year.

But, what caught everyone’s attention was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the picture. Suhana accompanied her ‘The Archies’ co-star, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Alia wrote in the picture: “The jamest fam”. While the majority of the Kapoor clan can be seen in the picture, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra gave the party a miss this year.

On the work front, Alia had a terrific 2022 as her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ scored seven nods at the recently announced IIFA nominations, her first co-production ‘Darlings’ too got five nominations. On the personal front, she became a mother to baby girl Raha in November, 2022.

