ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suhana wishes ‘best friend’ SRK on 57th birthday: I love you the most

NewsWire
0
0

As the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, his daughter Suhana Khan posted a sweet message for her best friend on social media long with a throwback picture.

Suhana took to Instagram where she shared a childhood picture of herself. It features her along with her father Shah Rukh and brother Aryan. The siblings can be seen posing with SRK.

She captioned it: “Happy birthday to my best friend,” and added with a heart emoji: “I love you the most.”

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of ‘The Archies’. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

SRK married his wife Gauri in 1991. The star couple have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

20221102-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Toofan’ had to be shot in real, raw locations: Rakeysh Mehra

    John Abraham: I still believe I am struggling

    Pratik Gandhi: Biopic is one format I’ve love the most

    What Ails Hindi Cinema? A lot (IANS Column: B-Town)