Suhasi Dhami trained for fight sequences & learnt horse riding for ‘Swaraj’

NewsWire
0
1

‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’ actress Suhasi Dhami is currently playing the role of Queen Velu Nachiyar in the historical drama ‘Swaraj’. She was the queen of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu from 1780-1790 and was the first queen who fought against the East India Company or British rule in India.

Suhasi said: “To be getting an opportunity to play a freedom fighter, was a first for me. I was even more excited to know we were shooting in my village, Umar Gaon. It’s such a great feeling reading such a well-written script about freedom fighters and getting to know their truth. We’ve only seen visuals, pictures, and references, so imagining their journeys and sacrifices filled me with an immense sense of gratitude.”

She further said: “However, we forget to value this freedom in our day-to-day lives. But when you get the opportunity to play such a character, you remember the blood that’s been spilled and you truly appreciate the freedom we enjoy today.”

The actress has acted in shows such as ‘Aaj Ki Housewife Hai… Sab Jaanti Hai’, ‘Piya Albela’, ‘Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and many more.

She went on to explain about her character and how she prepared for her role in the show: “Velu Nachiyar displayed such strength, power, honour and passion to win her kingdom back despite losing her husband and being left alone with a child. I had such a great experience because I had to train for fight sequences and learn horse riding, and while we’ve read about these things in our history books, when we see the final visuals, we understand the impact it brings.”

‘Swaraj-Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha’ airs at 9 p.m. on Sunday on DD National.

20221123-132202

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

