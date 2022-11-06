WORLD

Suicide bomber kills 15 in Somali capital Mogadishu

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a military training camp in Mogadishu, killing at least 15 people.

Civilians and new recruits were among the casualties, the Garowe news portal quoted a military official as saying, adding that scores of people were wounded.

The Islamist militant group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the Saturday evening’s attack, Xinhua news agency reported quoting other local media.

Somali National Army forces backed by pro-government militia killed more than 100 al-Shabab militants on Thursday evening during an offensive at a village in Hiran region of central Somalia.

A week ago in Mogadishu, twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia’s Education Ministry building killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others.

Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia’s central government and to establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

20221106-095602

