SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque: Death toll reaches 96 (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in the suicide bombing in a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar province mounted to 96 on Tuesday after more bodies were recovered from the attack site.

The explosion occurred in the central hall of the mosque leading to roof of the place of worship crashing down when devotees were offering prayers on Monday, Dawn News quoted police as saying.

More than 90 per cent of the victims were policemen, between 300 and 400 of whom had gathered in the compound’s mosque for prayers, as per Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan.

The suicide bomber who blew himself up was present in the first row, police said.

A joint investigation team, comprising intelligence, police and security officials, has been formed to probe the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mauzzam Jah Ansari told mediapersons.

After the TTP denied their involvement in the attack, police suspect that Jamaat-ul-Ahrar may be involved in the incident, he said.

20230131-162801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh’s MeToo Moment: Rights panel asks govt to launch ‘thorough’ probe

    Pak lawmaker demands Hindus to be called non-Muslims, not minority

    After ban on Chinese organic fertiliser, Sri Lanka turns to India

    Imran calls out Shehbaz for consulting ‘fugitive’ on Army chief’s appointment