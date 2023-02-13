A large number of daily wage earners have committed suicide in the country during the last three years.

In total, 32,563 such persons committed suicide in 2019, which increased to 42,004 in 2021, registering a rise of nearly 30 per cent in two years.

According to a written reply by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Lok Sabha on Monday, as per the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, the government is mandated to provide social security to the workers of the unorganised sector, including daily wage workers, by formulating suitable welfare schemes on matters relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old-age protection and any other benefit as may be determined by the Central government.

The life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

PMJJBY is available to the people in the age group of 18 to 50 years having a bank/post office account who give their consent to join/enable auto debit. Risk coverage under this scheme is for Rs 2 lakh in case of death of insured, due to any reason, at an annual premium of Rs 436 which is to be auto debited from the subscriber’s bank/post office account. As on December 31, 2022, a total of 14.82 crore beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme, said the reply.

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is also available to people in the age group of 18 to 70 years with a bank/post office account who give their consent to join/enable auto debit.

The risk coverage under the scheme is for Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability due to accident at a premium of Rs 20 per annum which is to be deducted from the account holder’s bank/post office account. As on December 31, a total of 31.88 crore beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme, said the reply.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per eligible family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation corresponding to 1,949 treatment procedures across 27 specialties. As on December 4, 2022, a total of 20.96 crore beneficiaries have been provided with the Ayushman cards.

In order to provide old-age protection, the government launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme in 2019. It provides monthly pension of Rs 3000 after attaining the age of 60 years. As on January 30, 2023, a total of 49.25 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme.

