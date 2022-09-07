INDIA

Suicide pact: Police constable leaps to death with family in Ahmedabad

A police constable, along with his wife and three-year-old daughter, jumped to his death in Gota area of the Ahmedabad city, a police officer said on Wednesday.

A case of accidental death has been lodged.

Kuldipsinh Yadav, working in Vastrapur police station’s accounts department, was living in Diva Heights in Gota area with his wife Riddhi and daughter Akansha for the past three years.

According to an eyewitness Kantibhai Mevada, first Riddhi jumped from the 12th floor followed by Kuldipsinh with his daughter around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

When Mevada rushed down, he found the bodies lying on the ground floor of the society.

On being informed, senior police officers rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. After autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to the family for the final rites in their native village in Bhavnagar district.

Police would probe all the angles and search for a suicide note if left behind.

20220907-105203

