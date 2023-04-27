Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, was not just a blind signatory for the funds accumulated from cattle- smuggling proceedings in West Bengal but also an equal partner in the crime, as per the findings of the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED arrested her in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. She will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Thursday. Sources said that the central agency will present all documents of evidence accumulated against her while putting forward the argument for taking her into ED custody for a certain period of time.

Sources said that among the evidence accumulated against her, the prime will be the recorded statements by some key witnesses interrogated by the central agency who confessed that Sukanya Mondal like her father used to dictate on how the funds coming in companies with her as director or rice-mills with her as partner should be invested.

The second line of evidence, according to sources, include the records of Sukanya Mondal ignoring ED summons repeatedly to avoid questioning, and facing her father while he was in ED custody.

ED sources said that interrogating Sukanya Mondal by placing her face-to-face with her father was crucial as since the beginning she has been denying the knowledge about the sources of funds inflow in the companies with her as the director or rice-mills as her partner.

“This point will establish her continuous non-cooperation with the investigating officials,” an ED associate said.

The third line of evidence, sources said, are the skyrocketing assets in the name of Sukanya Mondal since the time the cattle-smuggling scam encircling Birbhum, where Anubrata Mondal continues to be the Trinamool Congress district president, became rampant, started.

The two companies with Sukanya Mondal as directors are Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd, which have their offices at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her and is located in Birbhum’s Bolpur town.

Apart from that as per records accumulated by both ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the cattle- smuggling scam, there is a personal bank fixed deposit of Rs 16 crore in her name.

The ED counsel is likely to raise the question at the court on Thursday that how Sukanya Mondal, a primary teacher in a state-run school in West Bengal, could manage to accumulate such huge funds and property in her name, sources said.

