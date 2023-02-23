INDIA

Sukesh weeps after raids in his cell; jeans, slippers worth lakhs recovered

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Prisons Department while raiding alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cell, recovered slippers worth over Rs 1 lakh and two expensive jeans, officials said on Thursday.

He is lodged in city’s Mandoli jail under Sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

One of the CCTV videos of the raids shows the alleged conman weeping in front of jailors Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh.

The footages have gone viral on social media.

Along with CRPF, Sharma and Jaisingh carried out the raid in Sukesh’s cell, where Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 were recovered.

A Delhi court recently sent Chandrashekhar to Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody after the agency arrested him in a fresh case under the PMLA related to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna.

He had allegedly duped Japna of Rs 3.5 crore promising her that he would use that money to bail her husband out of jail, who is in prison in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) case.

Chandrashekhar had also allegedly defrauded Malvinder’s brother Shivinder Singh’s wife with Japna.

He had cheated Shivender’s wife Aditi and Japna of several crores while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring that he would secure bail for their husbands.

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in 2019.

The brothers were arrested for allegedly diverting money and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore.

20230223-140408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manoj Bajpayee sang songs from Sharmila Tagore films on ‘Gulmohar’ sets

    Akasa Air launches Agartala-Bengaluru flight

    Naseer Hussain, Chhaya Verma appointed Congress whip in RS

    Shreyas Talpade to play late former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee...