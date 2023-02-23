The Delhi Prisons Department while raiding alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cell, recovered slippers worth over Rs 1 lakh and two expensive jeans, officials said on Thursday.

He is lodged in city’s Mandoli jail under Sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

One of the CCTV videos of the raids shows the alleged conman weeping in front of jailors Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh.

The footages have gone viral on social media.

Along with CRPF, Sharma and Jaisingh carried out the raid in Sukesh’s cell, where Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 were recovered.

A Delhi court recently sent Chandrashekhar to Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody after the agency arrested him in a fresh case under the PMLA related to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna.

He had allegedly duped Japna of Rs 3.5 crore promising her that he would use that money to bail her husband out of jail, who is in prison in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) case.

Chandrashekhar had also allegedly defrauded Malvinder’s brother Shivinder Singh’s wife with Japna.

He had cheated Shivender’s wife Aditi and Japna of several crores while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring that he would secure bail for their husbands.

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in 2019.

The brothers were arrested for allegedly diverting money and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore.

