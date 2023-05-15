ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sukh-E says new track ‘Funk Billo’ will get everyone grooving

Popular Punjabi musical artistes Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled ‘Funk Billo’.

‘Funk Billo’ is a song that truly captures the essence of what it means to let go and dance your heart out. Musahib and Sukh-E’s vocals will encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves on the dance floor.

Talking about the release of the song, Musahib shared,” It was an incredible experience working with Sukh-E. His exceptional talent and musical prowess have no bounds. I am excited for everyone to experience the fun energy of this track.”

On the occasion of the release of Funk Billo, Sukh-E shared, ” I can say that the track is the ultimate party anthem that will get everyone up and moving. Musahib’s talent as an artist shines through in this song, as he understands exactly what the audience wants and delivers it with his unique style.”

Sukh-E is known for chartbuster songs such as ‘All Black’, ‘Jagua’, ‘Coka’, ‘Sniper’ and ‘Patli Kamariya’ to name a few.

