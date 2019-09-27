Sukhbir invites devotees for Parkash Purb celebrations

Asansol, Sep 28 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over a function to mark the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 9.

Addressing a ‘Gurmat Samagam’ as part of the birth anniversary celebrations in Asansol in West Bengal, he said President Ram Nath Kovind would preside over the main event on November 12, while various chief ministers and Home Minister Amit Shah would preside over a function on November 11.

He said functions would be held at the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi from November 1 to November 12 as part of the 550th celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Inviting the West Bengal ‘sangat’ to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the celebrations, the SAD President urged them to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan also.

He said the Kartarpur corridor would be opened on November 9 and devotees could avail this opportunity to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib also.

–IANS

vg/skp/