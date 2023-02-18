Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday joined the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) signature campaign seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ in villages across Punjab by signing a petition at the gurdwara in Badal village.

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal also joined the campaign by signing a petition in this regard at Badal village.

The SAD President, while talking to the media after signing the form, said that it is an honour to join lakhs of Punjabis in signing the petition seeking release of Sikh detainees who continue to be incarcerated in prisons even after the completion of their life sentence.

He appealed to SAD workers to assist the SGPC in making the signature campaign a mass movement by taking it to each and every village in the state.

Sukhbir Badal said all Punjabis should sign this form irrespective of their party affiliations, adding that this only can make this movement a success as he urged Punjabis, including SAD workers, to strive to complete this drive by ‘Baisakhi’.

He said that for a record six times, the file of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar was sent to the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal for his release, but Kejriwal refused to release him.

Similarly, the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has refused to approve the release of Gurmeet Singh.

The SAD chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to release these ‘Bandi Singhs’ on the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev but his promise was not fulfilled.

Sukhbir Badal also said that rule of law should be same for everyone, adding that every prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment is released after 14 years but these ‘Bandi Singhs’ are lying in jails even after more than 30 years of imprisonment.

