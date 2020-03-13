Sukhbir wants ‘girdwari’ to assess crop loss in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order an immediate ‘girdwari’ (revenue assessment) to assess the damage caused to Rabi crops in the heavy rains and hailstorm.

In a statement here, the SAD President said as per reports, there was widespread damage to wheat crop as well as mustard and vegetable crops in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ropar, Sangrur, Mansa and Ferozepur districts due to rains and hailstorms.

He said there were reports of moderate damage from other districts also.

Sukhbir said besides immediate ‘girdwari’, farmers should also be given compensation for crop damage as soon as possible, saying in many districts farmers had not received compensation for crops damaged during the last Rabi season.

–IANS

vg/prs