Sukhender Reddy to be Telangana Council chairman again

Telangana Legislative Council member Gutha Sukhender Reddy is all set to be elected to the post of chairman for a second term.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader on Sunday filed nomination for the post. He submitted his papers to Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu.

He was accompanied by state ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathore, Jagdish Reddy and several legislators.

Sukhender Reddy later told reporters that he was thankful to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for giving him another opportunity to serve as Council chairman. He said he would try to run the House in a smooth manner as he did during the first term.

TRS MLC Banda Prakash is likely to be appointed as deputy chairman.

The election for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman will be held on Monday. The election is set to be unanimous as the TRS has 34 members in 40-member Council.

Sukhender Reddy, a former MP, became Council chairman in September 2019. He was on the post till June 2021 when his term as member of Council came to an end. He was re-elected to the upper House in November 2021.

V. Bhoopal Reddy served as pro tem chairman till January and following his retirement, the government appointed AIMIM legislator Aminul Hasan Jafri as pro tem chairman.

