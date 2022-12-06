INDIA

Sukhjinder Randhawa replaces Maken as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan

In a major shake-up, the Congress has accepted resignation of Ajay Maken from the post of General Secretary Incharge Rajasthan, who resigned after a dispute with Ashok Gehlot on issue of Chief Ministership.

The party has appointed Kumari Selja as General Secretary Incharge of Chhattisgarh, Shaktisinh Gohil as Incharge of Haryana (in addition to Delhi) and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as Incharge of Rajasthan, the Congess said in a late night communique, adding that party president has made these appointments in the All India Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Randhawa has also been appointed as a member of the Steering Committee.

“The party appreciates the contributions of Ajay Maken, P.L. Punia and Vivek Bansal and relieves them from their current responsibilities as general secretary and in-charges of their respective states,” the communique added.

Further, the party has appointed Gurdeep Singh Sappal as Incharge, Administration, attached with Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Mallikarjun Kharge after taking over as party President had made series of appointments including appointment of Bihar Congress chief on Monday.

