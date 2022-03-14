Sukhmani Sadana on playing a ‘badass’ woman in ‘Apharan 2’

Actress Sukhmani Sadana has opened up on her character in the web series ‘Apharan 2’ in which she plays a strong character named Nafisa.

Talking about her character, Sukhmani says: “I play the role of Nafisa in ‘Apharan 2’. This is the first time that I’ve played a badass woman. Nafisa is someone everyone fears, she is super hardcore, strong, tough and very dangerous. But the best part is not even that.”

Sukhmani is known for her roles in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Tandav’. She has also been part of several travel shows on television besides hosting live events.

The actress says her character plays an important role in making the web series more intriguing.

“One of the most exciting parts of ‘Apharan’ is when Nafisa brings a twist and a surprise element. You have to watch the show to know more,” she adds.

‘Apharan 2’ also stars Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, Jeetendra and Snehil Mehra, among others. Directed by Santosh Singh, ‘Apaharan 2’ will premiere on Voot Select on March 18.

