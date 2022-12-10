INDIA

Sukhvinder Sukhu stakes claims to form government in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here.

Sukhu would take oath on Sunday at the historical Ridge.

A team of central party observers, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and in charge of state affairs, Rajiv Shukla were present on the occasion

They handed over a formal letter to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the state.

20221210-213802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish Kumar cheated people of Bihar, BJP: Jaiswal

    Now Rs 1,245 crore loan fraud surfaces, CBI lodges FIR

    Indians in Afghanistan asked to return immediately

    Five Tihar prisoners in Delhi injure themselves