Chief Minister-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here.

Sukhu would take oath on Sunday at the historical Ridge.

A team of central party observers, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and in charge of state affairs, Rajiv Shukla were present on the occasion

They handed over a formal letter to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the state.

