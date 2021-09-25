Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are coming up with their new track titled ‘Majnu’.

Speaking on the new song, Sukriti Kakar says: “‘Majnu’ is going to take you music lovers down memory lane with a classic love story of boy woos girl and a tune which is what ruled the ’90s. It was super fun shooting and singing this song because firstly it was with my sister and secondly, the storyline.”

The twin sisters are known for their videos like ‘Sudhar Ja’, ‘Mafiyaan’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Sona Lagda’.

This song is peppy, foot tapping and vibrant. The video of the song will feature the singing sisters with television actor Siddharth Nigam and his brother Abhishek Nigam.

Prakriti Kakar also adds more details about it. She quips: “The story of the song and the video is pure entertainment and will really resonate with the younger generation. The innocent feeling of first love and the most exciting process of courtship, is definitely something that we women always remember and thus ‘Majnu’ was inspired. I can’t wait for the song to drop and for our fans to see the fun video which Sukriti, Siddharth, Abhishek and I have shot for.”

‘Majnu’, produced by the music label Vyrl and sung by Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, is all set to release on September 30.

–IANS

ila/kr