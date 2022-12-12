ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sukriti, Prakriti Kakar took inspiration from Preity Zinta’s ‘Jiya Jale’ look for their song ‘Kya Say’

Playback singing twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are enjoying the response to their song ‘Kya Say’, have revealed that they took the inspiration for the song from Bollywood actress Preity Zinta’s look from ‘Jiya Jale’ which was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by A. R. Rahman.

The music video of ‘Kya Say’, which also features rapper Badshah, paints a dreamy picture with its picturesque backdrop.

When asked about what inspired their look in the music video, Sukriti Kakar said, “As we were brainstorming on what outfits would fit the vibe of the song, we remembered the song ‘Jiya Jale’ and Preity Zinta’s look in the song, it instantly struck a chord. We were definitely inspired and made up our mind that we wanted to take inspiration from her beautiful outfits throughout the song.”

To that Prakriti Kakar added, “Preity Zinta has been one of our favourite actresses. Taking inspiration from such a legendary look of hers was an honour. The outfits are amazing as ever and surely go with the vibe of the song.”.

‘Kya Say’, produced by Chamath Sangeeth and written by Badshah is available to stream on VYRL Studio’s YouTube Channel.

