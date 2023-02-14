ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Musical twins Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar have collaborated with Italian musician Matteo Bocelli for their song ‘I Miss You Amore’.

‘I Miss You Amore’ is a heartbreak song. Matteo Bocelli is the son of the singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrea Bocelli, who is one of the most celebrated and widely recognised personalities in Italy.

“This collaboration with Matteo Bocelli is definitely an exciting one. The song ‘I Miss You Amore’ is a slow heartbreak track. Filming for the music video along with Matteo Bocelli has been really fun. We shot for this in April last year. Then we even caught up in Italy in August of last year and have been waiting ever since, for the release of this song and it’s finally out on Capitol Records,” Sukriti added.

To that, Prakriti Kakar added: “I have always loved such slow ballad-style songs. Collaborating with Matteo Bocelli for the same was definitely a dream come true. I really cannot wait for the audience to watch the music video for this song.”

‘I Miss You Amore’ is available to stream on YouTube.

