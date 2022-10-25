SPORTSHOCKEYWORLD

Sultan of Johor Cup hockey: Indian junior men’s team wins 5-1 against Japan

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian junior men’s hockey team returned to winning ways with a strong performance against Japan, winning 5-1 in their third game at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

For India, it was captain Uttam Singh (3′), Rohit (12′), Johnson Purty (21′), Boby Singh Dhami (31′) and Amandeep Lakra (51′) who found the back of the net, while Ikumi Saeki (15′) scored the lone goal for Japan.

Having lost 4-5 to South Africa in their previous match, the Indian juniors maintained their chances of advancing to the next round by winning against Japan.

After a delayed start, India got out of the blocks very quickly, as captain Uttam Singh (3′) arrowed it home past the Japanese goalkeeper after a spell of domination. And even though Japan threatened with a couple of penalty corners right after, India’s defence weren’t allowing them any space.

India absorbed the pressure from Japan before Rohit (12′) fired home a penalty corner to give his side a 2-0 lead. However, just before the hooter, Japan pulled one back through Ikumi Saeki (15′), who converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

In the second quarter, both teams traded blows in the first few minutes, playing with a lot of energy, before India regained their 2-goal lead as Johnson Purty (21′) found the back of the net with a crisp shot from the top of the circle. India continued to pile on the pressure in search of another goal, but they went into the half-time break with the score reading 3-1 in their favour.

India started brightly in the second half, as Boby Singh Dhami (31′) added a fourth, further extending the advantage. The Indian Colts were in the ascendency and were dominating proceedings.

Right after, Japan earned a fifth penalty corner, but a bad trap allowed the Indian defence to pounce and clear their lines. Japan did step it up in the final minutes of the quarter, but India kept them out, maintaining the 3-goal lead and playing most of the game in the opposition’s half.

In need of a quick goal in the final phase of play, Japan went on the attack from the start, but India dug deep and controlled the situation well.

Having dealt with the initial flurry of attacks, India stepped up the ante and Amandeep Lakra (51′) converted a penalty corner, making it tougher for Japan to mount a comeback. From then on, India controlled proceedings and closed out the game comfortably, registering a 5-1 win.

India will take on Australia in their fourth game on October 26.

20221025-184807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All-India U-16 Hockey: SGPC, Amritsar stun defending champs SAIL in quarterfinals

    FIH Pro League: India ready for France, RSA challenges with bigger...

    ‘Murder’ allegation levelled against Olympian hockey star Birendra Lakra

    Nominations for top awards is a reassurance for team’s better performance:...