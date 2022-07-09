Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance in the much-anticipated film ‘Sita Ramam’, starring Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur, came as a surprise. The film’s producers have now sprung another.

In this Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film, Telugu star Sumanth plays ‘Brigadier Vishnu Sharma’, and his first look poster has been released.

Sumanth, who is usually seen in delicate and classy roles, looks ferocious here, with a stern frown on his face and a handlebar moustache. Sumanth’s transformation is astounding, and one can expect an aggressive performance from him in the film.

They’ve also shared a scene in which Sumanth is seen smoking a cigarette and talking on the phone. He says something thought-provoking: “We can only start some battles; ending them is not always in our hands… Brigadier Vishnu Sharma here…The Madras Regiment….”

‘Sita Ramam’ is a movie set in the backdrop of 1965, Aswini Dutt is producing the movie under Swapna Cinema. Vishal Chandrashekhar has provided music for this classic romantic saga.

The film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is slated for release on August 5. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others will be seen in important roles in ‘Sita Ramam’.

20220709-155203