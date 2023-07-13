Television actress Sumbul Touqeer is coming up with a new music video titled ‘Sazishen’ and the actress has shared that she has worked really hard for this song and has great hopes that the audience will love it.

Sumbul’s fans are eagerly waiting for her new music video ‘Sazishen’ to release soon.

The first poster of the song featuring her and Sumedh Mudgalkar has created a good buzz amongst their fans. Now the release of the song is much awaited.

At the press conference held for the song in Mumbai recently, the actress spoke about the song and much more.

Talking about the song, she said, “I have worked my heart out for this song. I am really hoping that the audience will love it because I have given more than 100 per cent to it. We were planning to shoot this song for so long but one or the other thing was happening. When finally we got to shoot it. It was not an easy shoot. It poured so heavily during the day of the shoot that we had to shoot for 24 hours to finish.”

Sharing her working experience with Sumedh, she said, “It was great fun to shoot with him. I had known him to be a good actor but during the shoot I realised he is such a phenomenal actor. “

‘Sazishen’ song features Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar. It has been sung by Inaam and the lyrics have been penned by Arafat Mehmood.

