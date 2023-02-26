ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sumbul Touqeer buys house in Mumbai, asks fans for suggestions

NewsWire
0
0

‘Imlie’ actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has purchased a new house in Mumbai and shared a video informing her fans about it.

In the video, Sumbul can be seen showing her flat and saying that the construction work of her house is still going on. She also asked her fans for their suggestions so that she can design her flat more beautifully.

While introducing her architect Radhika in the video, she wrote in the caption: “Naya Ghar (new house), work in progress, must give your views.”

Her architect also mentioned: “So I am grateful and blessed to announce that I am designing a house for my FavA@sumbul_touqeer. Thanks to God and My family for supporting me throughout. To All the Sumbul fans please share your ideas, i will try to incorporate them as per my design”

Post Sumbul’s video, many of her industry friends and fans congratulated her.

Sumbul was also recently seen in reality show ‘Big Boss 16’.

20230226-171602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri look forward to watching ‘Ramyug’

    ‘BB 16’: Soundarya Sharma accuses Tina Datta of stealing tofu

    Bad throat couldn’t stop AP Dhillon from belting out the very...

    ‘Kuchh toh log kahenge’: Savouring Rajesh Khanna’s melodic film journey