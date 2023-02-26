‘Imlie’ actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has purchased a new house in Mumbai and shared a video informing her fans about it.

In the video, Sumbul can be seen showing her flat and saying that the construction work of her house is still going on. She also asked her fans for their suggestions so that she can design her flat more beautifully.

While introducing her architect Radhika in the video, she wrote in the caption: “Naya Ghar (new house), work in progress, must give your views.”

Her architect also mentioned: “So I am grateful and blessed to announce that I am designing a house for my FavA@sumbul_touqeer. Thanks to God and My family for supporting me throughout. To All the Sumbul fans please share your ideas, i will try to incorporate them as per my design”

Post Sumbul’s video, many of her industry friends and fans congratulated her.

Sumbul was also recently seen in reality show ‘Big Boss 16’.

